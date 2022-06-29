Pamela Wade, 73, of Lithia Springs, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Graveside service will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, but contributions may be made to Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs, https://calvarykids.org/.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
