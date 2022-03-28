Pastor Larry Joe Massey, 78, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Douglasville Church of God of Prophecy, 8310 Durelee Lane in Douglasville. Bro. Larry Lowry, Bro. Roger Burdette and Bro. Glenn Roundtree and will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Massey family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
