Patricia Ann Darnell Moser Porter of Winston, Georgia peacefully passed away on June 16, 2021. She was born April 6, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. William Glenn Darnell and the late Mrs. Ozie Mae Carter Darnell. She worked many years with Little General and Circle K convenience store chains and co-owned Country General Store in Douglasville, Georgia. She was known to those that love her as mom, mama, mawmaw, sister, Aunt Pat, and Patsy. Her favorite past time was creating memories with family and friends and her home was always open to all. Most recently she enjoyed spending the school breaks and holidays with her grandchildren, great niece, and her honorary grandchildren.
Mrs. Porter was preceded in death by her husband Joseph David Porter, sisters Joan Shirley Clark and Brenda Juanita Smith, brothers Kenneth William Darnell, Jerry Lindsey Darnell, and Wayne Cleveland Darnell. She is survived by her daughters Terrie Moser Stoddard and husband John, Bobbie Moser Phillips and husband Alan, sons Darin Thomas Moser and wife Yenifer, Benjamin David Porter and wife Ashley, grandchildren Lewis Alan Phillips and Monica McNeal, John Patrick Stoddard, Lindsey Phillips Lindsey and husband Kyle, Kimberly Mae Stoddard, Andrew Charles Stoddard, Christopher Frias, Gavin Joel Porter, Maddox Jeremy Porter, Daryeni Ariana Moser, brother Ronnie Lamar Darnell, sister-in-laws Rose Darnell and Johnetta Porter Brannon, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Porter will be cremated and laid to rest with her late husband. Family and friends will celebrate the life of Mrs. Porter on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 12:30PM at 13997 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Winston, GA 30187.
