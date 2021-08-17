Patricia Ann Tart, 82, of Carrollton died Aug. 16, 2021.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Randall Jones officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mozley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, it will be live-streamed at the above listed service time on Pat’s Tribute Page at www.davisstruempf.com.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell.
