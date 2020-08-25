Mrs. Patricia Annette King Newman, age 83, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, died on Monday, August 18, 2020.
She was born on February 12, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia, the youngest daughter of the late George Fred King and Mary Ruby Miles King.
Mrs. Newman grew up in Atlanta and Winston, Georgia. She was a 1955 graduate of Douglas County High School. She lived most of her adult life in Douglasville, Georgia. She had a long and successful career as a customer service representative with Delta Airlines and retired from Delta in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.J. Newman, Jr.; parents, Fred and Ruby; brothers, Jack and Richard; and sister, Betty.
She is survived by her sons, Alan Newman and Fred Newman; her grandchildren, Russell Newman, Kelly Newman, Lauren Newman, Alex Newman and Brant Newman; and her great-grandchildren, Eivin Newman and Warren Newman.
Per her wishes, Mrs. Newman was cremated, and a private memorial service was held on August 22, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.