Mrs. Patricia Annette Langley Timmons, 81, of Villa Rica, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
The family received friends at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston with the Rev. Marvin Gunter and the Rev. Randy Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
