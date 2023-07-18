Patricia Dean Egan, age 81, of Lithia Springs, passed away July 14, 2023.
She was born in Atlanta and raised in Center Hill, where she graduated high school. She went on to graduate from Crawford Long Nursing School in 1962. Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Dean; second husband, Phillip Egan; sister, Yvonne Jones.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Mary D. Hudson of Villa Rica; son, Byron F. Dean and wife, Stephanie of Dallas; stepson, David Lee Dean Jr. and wife, Laurel of Maine; brother-in-law, Charles Jones. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica N, Bryson, Jasper, Victoria, Jessica S, Robbie, Meigan, Courtney, and Zachary; 5 great-grandchildren; many beloved extended family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Delridge officiating. Interment will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
