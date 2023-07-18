Patricia Dean Egan, age 81, of Lithia Springs, passed away July 14, 2023.

She was born in Atlanta and raised in Center Hill, where she graduated high school. She went on to graduate from Crawford Long Nursing School in 1962. Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She will be missed dearly.

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Saturday, July 22, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Jul 23
Visitation
Sunday, July 23, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home
1975 East-West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Jul 23
Funeral Services
Sunday, July 23, 2023
1:00PM
Davis-Struempf Chapel
1975 East-West Conn
Austell, GA 30106
