Patricia Lena Hunnicutt, 83, of Mableton, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 3-8 p.m. A graveside service is planned for Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 11261 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Hunnicutt family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.