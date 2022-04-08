Patricia Lena Hunnicutt, 83, of Mableton, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 3-8 p.m. A graveside service is planned for Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 11261 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Hunnicutt family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hunnicutt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos