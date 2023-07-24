Patricia Louise Gilbert Cape, age 74 of Bremen, Georgia passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born in Alpharetta, Georgia on July 14, 1949 to the late Billy Andrew Gilbert and the late Marge Louise Hyde Gilbert. Patricia worked as an Optical Lab Technician.
She is survived by her children, Marsha and Jeff Whoric of Franklin, Georgia, David and Shannon Cape of Wedowee, Alabama, Leslie and Charles Lipscomb of Temple, Georgia, and Steven and Tracie Cape of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Lisa and Randy Garmon; brother John Gilbert, 14 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cape; mother, Louise Gilbert; father, Billy Gilbert and brother, Joe Gilbert.
The family received friends on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. and again on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Donald Collett officiating and special speaker Sister Edwina Bassett. Jeff Whoric, David Cape, Charles Lipscomb, Steven Cape, Drew Davis, and Jesse Lipscomb will be serving as pallbearers.
Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
