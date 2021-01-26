Patricia Marie Purcell, 77, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Per her family’s wishes, she will be cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 11:24 pm
