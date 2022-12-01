Patricia “Patty” Dukes Ellis, 71, of Winston, died Nov. 30, 2022.
Patricia “Patty” Dukes Ellis, 71, of Winston, died Nov. 30, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Prays Mill Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at Prays Mill Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Josh Buice and Pastor Matt Sikes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donation in her honor to G3 Ministries or Prays Mill Baptist Church at 4979 Highway 5, Douglasville GA 30135 or online at Praysmill.com/online-giving or G3min.org/give.
Interment will follow at Prays Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
