Mrs. Patricia Rodeheaver Miller, age 77 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born May 11, 1922, the daughter of the late Mildred Rodeheaver. Mrs. Miller worked in aeronautical construction administration as an administrative assistant for Lockheed. Affectionately known as “Nana” and “NeNe”, she looked forward to and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. She loved taking trips to the mountains and traveling. Mrs. Miller was Christian by faith and loved her church family very much.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Miller.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Rob Eskew of Suwanee; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey R. and Linda Miller of Douglasville; seven grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Eskew, Jacob Eskew, Matthew Miller, Sarah Miller, Jenna Eskew, Mary Miller and Andrew Miller. She will also be missed by her sweet canine companion, Quirky, who was always by her side.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Providence Cemetery in Liberty Square.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
