Patricia “Trish” Lynne Mitchell, of Dallas, GA went home peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Born in Grand Rapids, Mi, on
April 1, 1947. She
was adopted at 4 hours old by Conrad
“Buzz” and Lynne Larson, who later
gave her siblings: Susan Elizabeth Neville and George “Skip” Conrad
Larson.
She loved animals and cooking for friends and family. She was always someone you
could count on
when help was needed. She was known to drop everything and
hop in the car to be there for those she loved. Her help will certainly be missed.
She is survived
by her children: Amy Lynne DeHaan, Kimberly Sue (DeHaan) Gengler and her fiancé Tom Flynn, and Kelly Peyton Mitchell; and her grandchildren: David Michael-Turner Gengler, Peyton Lynn Doornhaag and fiancé Greg Dsa, Kent Conrad-Turner Gengler and wife Samantha, Jesseca Lynne-Turner Gengler, Kiele Sue DeVries, Jacob Ryan Wilson and Jordan Elizabeth Gipson and several great grandchildren, as well as her niece Sarah Elizabeth Neville Stringfellow and husband Michael and their children.
A private memorial will be held in Spring 2021 for family and close friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.