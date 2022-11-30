Patricia Ann Usry McCrary, 73 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday November 12, 2022. She was born August 13, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia at Crawford Long Hospital, to the late Robert Printup Usry, Jr. and the late Dorothy Joyner Usry.
Pat grew up in Winston, Georgia and attended Douglas County High School where she was editor of the yearbook. She attended Georgia Southern College with a major in Math and then graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Psychology. Her work career was in banking starting at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and progressing on to several other banks in Atlanta. She worked in several different areas of banking like credit card management. She rose to be a Vice President at Wachovia and was in charge of the bank’s year 2000 conversion.
She retired from banking in 2004 and started enjoying her time with her partner in life Hank Slowik. After 30 years of being together they finally got married in 2018. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry “Hank” Dale Slowik in 2019.
She is survived by her sister and brother in-law, Christine Usry & Warren Arnold, Villa Rica, Georgia; stepchildren: Steffanie Truax, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott & Tracy Slowik, Covington, Georgia, and Stacy & Jeff Mahoney, Atlanta, Georgia. Grandchildren: Scott (Katherine) Truax, Steffan (Koya) Truax, Lania Truax, Liam (Melania) Slowik, Meghan Mahoney, and Kate Mahoney. Great grandchildren Maddi Truax and Levi Truax.
In lieu of a funeral, Pat wished to have her body donated to science for medical training. Per her wishes, a gathering will be held after the first of the year for all her family and friends to celebrate her life.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at 14061 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Villa Rica, GA 30180.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia McCrary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.