Patricia Ann Usry McCrary, 73 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday November 12, 2022. She was born August 13, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia at Crawford Long Hospital, to the late Robert Printup Usry, Jr. and the late Dorothy Joyner Usry.

Pat grew up in Winston, Georgia and attended Douglas County High School where she was editor of the yearbook. She attended Georgia Southern College with a major in Math and then graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Psychology. Her work career was in banking starting at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and progressing on to several other banks in Atlanta. She worked in several different areas of banking like credit card management. She rose to be a Vice President at Wachovia and was in charge of the bank’s year 2000 conversion.

