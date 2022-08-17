Mrs. Patsy Cain Rice, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Sunday August 14, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on July 29, 1935 in Douglas County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Loy Cain and Louise Eubanks Cain. She graduated from Douglas County High School.

