Mrs. Patsy Cain Rice, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Sunday August 14, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on July 29, 1935 in Douglas County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Loy Cain and Louise Eubanks Cain. She graduated from Douglas County High School.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jerry Savage of Douglasville, Georgia, granddaughter, Jessica Maddocks and her husband, Brett of Dublin, Georgia, grandson, Brandon Savage of Jackson, Georgia and great grandchildren, Eli Maddocks, Jack Maddocks, and Ailey Savage.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Jack Rice.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner/Rosehaven on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brett Maddocks officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Patsy Cain Rice service.
Whitley-Garner Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Rice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.