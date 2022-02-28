Patsy Joan Carr, 72, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica. Interment will follow at Concord Baptist in Temple.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.