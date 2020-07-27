Patsy Ruth Meadows Abernathy, 82, of Douglasville, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
