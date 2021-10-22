Mr. Paul Anthony Glave, age 57 of Temple, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born in Lakeland, Florida, the son of Harold Wayne Glave and Laura Lillian Hampton. Mr. Glave worked construction as a drywall installer and was onsite for the building of the Georgia Dome. He was an avid hunter, especially duck and a fisherman. Mr. Glave was a skilled handyman and Alabama football fan. He was full of life, always happy and never met a stranger. Mr. Glave was a loving son, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Glave.
Mr. Glave is survived by his children, Ashley Glave of Carrollton, Anthony Glave of Temple, Amber Glave of Carrollton and Ashton Glave of Temple; his mother, Laura Lillian Hampton of Melbourne, Florida; his father, Harold Wayne Glave and his wife, Carol of Lakeland, Florida; his sister, Ruby Lisa Clayton of Kentucky; 9 grandchildren, Grace Glave, Lexie Glave, J.C. Ryals, Emma Glave, Amelia Edwards, Alivia Smith, Landon Ryals, Ava Robinson and Liam Jones; two nieces and two nephews also survive.
In accordance with Mr. Glave’s wishes, he will be cremated. The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. Memorial Services were conducted Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations to the family to help with final expenses.
