Mr. Paul Eugene Downer Sr., age 93, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 31, 1927, the son of the late James Downer, and Ina Liesure Downer. He was an excellent carpenter that worked for himself for many years and during his career built more than twelve hundred homes for families in the area. Besides his love of carpentry, he also enjoyed welding and he was Baptist by Faith. Paul was a Veteran, having served our country in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his son, Paul Downer II and daughter, Rebecca Brantley, eighteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollins
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.