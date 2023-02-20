Paul Glen Jones, 80, from Lithia Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
He was born
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
Paul Glen Jones, 80, from Lithia Springs, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
He was born
March 26, 1942, in Senath, Missouri, son of the late Mr. Loyd Eulie Jones and the late Mrs. Minnie Corrine Beard Jones. Baseball was a big part of Mr. Jones’ life. He was a big supporter of Lithia Springs High School baseball program.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanna Lee Jones of Lithia Springs; daughter, Paula Jones of Villa Rica; son, Paul Jones Jr. (Faith) of Heflin, AL; grandchildren, Lauren Hayes, Sophia Jones, T.J. Bryant; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ava and Brayden; several nieces and nephews.
According to Mr. Jones’ wishes, he was cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.