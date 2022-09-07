Paul Larry Lee Sr., 76, of Villa Rica, died Sept. 6, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday,

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
12:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Sep 9
Service
Friday, September 9, 2022
3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Sep 9
Interment
Friday, September 9, 2022
4:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
