Paul Pendley, 77, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
He was born on Sept.4, 1944, in Calhoun, the son of William and Colleen Pendley. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sylvia Pendley; daughters, Cyndi (Richard) Perry, Darlene Pendley-Kilian, Paula (Shawn) Campbell and Ellen Pendley; brother, Wayne (Peggy) Pendley; sister, Yvonne Leapord; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Bryan Pendley and daughter Shelia Pendley; brothers Jack Pendley, Hollis Pendley and Denver Pendley; sisters, Oralee Dean, Ethel Burgess and Naomi Norrell Craig, and his parents.
Mr. Pendley owned and operated Pendley Auto and Towing Service in Douglasville for many years. He helped people all the time, often fixing or towing their cars even if they couldn’t afford to pay. He was very well known in Douglas County and the surrounding areas where he worked. He enjoyed stopping at a local Waffle House for coffee, especially when it was time to wind down at the end of the day.
He never met a stranger and introduced himself to everyone he met with a handshake, saying “I’m Paul Pendley.” He was a good person, a good husband and a good daddy. Although it saddened his family to watch what he went through in his last years, they loved him dearly and will miss him very much.
The Pendley family will greet friends and celebrate Paul’s life at Hudson’s Hickory House on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
Condolences and memories of Paul Pendley can be shared at www.roydavis
Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
