It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Paula Lynne Blasczyk. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 25, 2023. Paula was born on July 10, 1968 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Cecil and Peggy Dewey.

Paula was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. A selfless, wonderful Christian woman, her faith and example shown in her life. She served as an ASL deaf interpreter at her church both here in Georgia and in Colorado. She was very active, enjoying working out at the gym, fishing, and loved being in the outdoors. She also loved the beach. To know Paula was to love her and she will be so missed by those whose lives she’s touched over the years.

