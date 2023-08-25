It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Paula Lynne Blasczyk. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 25, 2023. Paula was born on July 10, 1968 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Cecil and Peggy Dewey.
Paula was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. A selfless, wonderful Christian woman, her faith and example shown in her life. She served as an ASL deaf interpreter at her church both here in Georgia and in Colorado. She was very active, enjoying working out at the gym, fishing, and loved being in the outdoors. She also loved the beach. To know Paula was to love her and she will be so missed by those whose lives she’s touched over the years.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Jamie Dewey and Michael Dewey.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vince Blasczyk; parents, Cecil and Peggy Dewey; daughters, Heather (Brandon) Smythers, Brittany (Erin) Oxford, Catlyn (Jacob) McKinley, and Lindsey (Cole) Driskell; sons, Cole Blasczyk, Benjamin Blasczyk, and Luke Blasczyk; siblings, Nolan (Amanda) Dewey and Sharon (Eric) Williams; grandbabies: Colby, Callie, Caison, BrayLynne, Jaxon, and baby McKinley; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Debbie Cardwell and Rosie Eason.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Conway officiating. She will be entombed at Kennesaw Memorial Park following the service.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Paula Blasczyk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.