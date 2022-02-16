Paulette Dunn, 72, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1949, in Atlanta, daughter of the late Mr. Paul H. Willis and the late Mrs. Patsy I. Darby. Paulette graduated as valedictorian at Douglas County High School. In the 80s, she was a board member of Civitan, a community outreach organization. Paulette also enjoyed cooking and reading. Mrs. Dunn was known as the most thoughtful person anyone could meet and never missed a birthday within her large family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Paulette Dunn is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Paul O. Dunn Jr.; her sons and daughters-in-law, Blake and Katie Dunn of Cartersville, and Adam Dunn and Brandy Spencer of Euharlee; her sisters, Deborah Green and Wendy Gipson; her grandchildren, Kenna Works and Aiden Dunn; as well as multiple nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.