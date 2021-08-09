Pauline Borders Prichard of Douglasville,
Georgia, took
her first breath in Blue Mountain, Alabama on Sept.
25, 1943, and her
first breath in
heaven on Wednesday, Aug.
4, 2021.
She was the daughter of the
late Lattie Victoria
and the late Huston Jack Borders,
and was the beautiful bride of her beloved husband, Furman
who went home on Jan. 18, 1999.
Pauline is
survived by her daughters Tina
Dix (Butch), Tracy Arnett (Mark),
and Tiffany Prichard; grandchildren
Jessica Deborde (Philip), Jordan Thigpen (Jacob), Alex Dix, Taylor and Joshua Arnett; great-grandchildren Aiden, Aubree,
and Avery
Thigpen and
Landon Payne; siblings Edward Borders, Vera
Patrick, and Huston Borders, and
many special
nieces, nephews,
and dear close
friends.
The family will receive family and friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
in Douglasville, Georgia on Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021,
from 11:30 a.m.
until 12:30 p.m.
They are requesting facial masks to be worn.
A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.
with the Rev.
Charles Gibbs officiating.
Entombment
will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
in Douglasville, Georgia.
Her family would love for you to share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
