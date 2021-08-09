Pauline Borders Prichard of Douglasville,

Georgia, took

her first breath in Blue Mountain, Alabama on Sept.

25, 1943, and her

first breath in

heaven on Wednesday, Aug.

4, 2021.

She was the daughter of the

late Lattie Victoria

and the late Huston Jack Borders,

and was the beautiful bride of her beloved husband, Furman

who went home on Jan. 18, 1999.

Pauline is

survived by her daughters Tina

Dix (Butch), Tracy Arnett (Mark),

and Tiffany Prichard; grandchildren

Jessica Deborde (Philip), Jordan Thigpen (Jacob), Alex Dix, Taylor and Joshua Arnett; great-grandchildren Aiden, Aubree,

and Avery

Thigpen and

Landon Payne; siblings Edward Borders, Vera

Patrick, and Huston Borders, and

many special

nieces, nephews,

and dear close

friends.

The family will receive family and friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel

in Douglasville, Georgia on Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021,

from 11:30 a.m.

until 12:30 p.m.

They are requesting facial masks to be worn.

A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.

with the Rev.

Charles Gibbs officiating.

Entombment

will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery

in Douglasville, Georgia.

Her family would love for you to share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

