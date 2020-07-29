Mrs. Peggie Ann Harper Yarbrough, 76, of Peachtree City, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday,
July 31, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m.
at Crossroads Church
in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made
to www.whereskiesare
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
