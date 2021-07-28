Peggy Joyce Westbrook, 88, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021.
Peggy was born in Atlanta, GA on March 21, 1933, the daughter of Odie and Nora Argo. Sisters and brothers include Joanne Bragg, Richard Argo, Durell Argo, Elizabeth Campbell, and Ronnie Argo.
Peggy’s family will cherish her memory and love. They include her husband of 70 years, Lamar Westbrook, and sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Westbrook, Joey and Cindy Westbrook, Mark Westbrook, Robert and Tammy Westbrook, and Stephen and Dondra Westbrook. The 8 grandchildren she loved so dearly include Mandy and Josh Westbrook; Jason Westbrook and Kristin Niemeyer; Jeremy Westbrook, Ashley Edenfield, and Justin Westbrook; and Garrett Westbrook. Peggy was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grand-children.
She was a founding member of Austell Christian Church and a current member of Elevate Christian Church in Hiram,
GA.
The family received friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA.
A family only graveside service
will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial in Lithia Springs, GA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Woodland Christian Camp,
90 Woodland Camp Road Temple, GA 30179 or www.woodlandcamp.org.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
