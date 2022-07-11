Peggy Lorraine Tyndall, age 78 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away July 3, 2022. She was born June 17, 1944 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Peggy was the daughter of the late Bernard and Bertha Schmidtke.
Peggy leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Sheldon Tyndall; three children Lisa (Mark) Lewis, Martin (Lindsey) Lampman and Christopher (Robyn) Tyndall. She also leaves behind one brother Fred (Gail) Schmidtke; nine grandchildren, Andy (Tori) Lewis, Jessica (Zack) Lewis, Karli Lampman, Ansley Bodor, Blake Bodor, Madison Tyndall, Trey Lampman, Lily Bean, Abby Bean; niece Kim Schmidtke and her current dog Bama.
Peggy graduated from the University of Alabama School of Nursing in 1962. She pursued her nursing career across multiple states and specialties, including obtaining her bachelors and masters degrees. Peggy was a huge advocate of nurses by mentoring the next generations of nurses and other healthcare professionals. Through nursing management and leadership roles in many different healthcare organizations, Peggy was able to change the lives of not only the patients that she cared for but all of those that crossed her path in life. She ended her nursing career in 2014 at Wellstar Douglas where she was the Director of Nursing.
In accordance to her wishes, Peggy will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Douglasville, 5900 Prestley Mill Road Douglasville, Georgia 30135 followed immediately with visitation/celebration of life with family in adjoining Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis (www.stopsarcoidosis.org) or specifically at the FSR page https://stopsarcoidosis.rallybound.org/PeggyTyndall?tab=MyPage in Peggy Tyndall’s memory.
