Peggy Strickland Landrum, 75, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia at home surrounded by loved ones.

Peggy was born on August 18, 1948. She graduated from South Cobb High School, and attended the University of West Georgia and the University of Georgia. Her professional career included working for former UGA QB Fran Tarkenton (Tarkenton Ventures) while in Athens and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot (Electronic Data Systems). In 1985 she partnered with her husband Don and opened the second location of Ann’s Florist in Douglasville which she co-owned and operated until she retired in 2012. She was a member of Austell First United Methodist Church and Shepherd of the Hills UMC in Douglasville and was active in Youth Sports Organizations in the Douglasville community.