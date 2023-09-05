Peggy Strickland Landrum, 75, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia at home surrounded by loved ones.
Peggy was born on August 18, 1948. She graduated from South Cobb High School, and attended the University of West Georgia and the University of Georgia. Her professional career included working for former UGA QB Fran Tarkenton (Tarkenton Ventures) while in Athens and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot (Electronic Data Systems). In 1985 she partnered with her husband Don and opened the second location of Ann’s Florist in Douglasville which she co-owned and operated until she retired in 2012. She was a member of Austell First United Methodist Church and Shepherd of the Hills UMC in Douglasville and was active in Youth Sports Organizations in the Douglasville community.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was known for her kindness, generosity, and sweet disposition and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ann (Fitzpatrick) and Claude Strickland of Austell, GA.
She is survived by her husband of fifty four years, Don, two sons, Daniel (Nubia) and Matthew (Carla) and grandson Kason (whom she raised as a son from age 2), step-grandsons, Rene and Christopher and step-granddaughters, Haylie, Addison and Stella, sisters, Diane Evans of Austell, Ga, Linda Messer of Austin, TX and Ginger Gee of Acworth, GA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Our Family is especially grateful to her cousin Donna (Coffee) Carmichael, who provided continuous support to both Peggy and her sister Diane throughout their health struggles. In addition we are thankful to the Wellstar Community Hospice team who helped make Peggy’s journey as pain free and peaceful as possible.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wellstar Community Hospice c/o Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Rd; Suite 100; Marietta, GA 30066.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
