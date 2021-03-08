Penny Marie Lee, 45, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born Aug. 18, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Jerry Lee and Mrs. Carolyn Denise Temesgen. She loved her nieces and nephews and helping her family. She enjoyed crocheting, being outside and working in her yard. Ms. Lee attended Happy Valley Baptist Church.
Ms. Lee is survived by mom and stepdad, Carolyn and Solomon Temesgen of Douglasville, Georgia; dad and stepmom, Jerry and Vickie Lee of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters, Lisa Sanchez of Powder Springs, Georgia, Mimi Temesgen of Douglasville, Georgia, Elizabeth Lee of Douglasville, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Scott and Becky Lee of Dallas, Georgia, Bengy and Ashley Craig of Douglasville, Georgia; aunts and uncles, Melinda Dingler of Douglasville, Georgia, Joy Couch of Douglasville, Georgia, Pam and Alex Luten of Savannah, Georgia; four nieces; eight nephews; one great-nephew and four great-nieces; many friends also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Monday, March 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Eddie Wyatt officiating. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
