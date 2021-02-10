Perry Leo Dobbs, 62, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A native of Douglas County, Perry was born Jan. 21, 1959, in Winston. Perry was a private person with a close group of friends. He was a hard worker, and a unique person who loved to look nice and was a stylish dresser. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was a lottery whiz — good with the number 5. Perry was a believer by Faith.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Olden and Ossie (Williams) Dobbs; and a sister, Marcile “Tootie” Dobbs.
Those left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Gwendolyn Moody, Walter Dobbs, Priscilla Blue, Vanessa Dobbs, William Dobbs, Allen Dobbs and Teresa Dobbs; and a close friend, Ira “Bubba” Nation Jr.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
