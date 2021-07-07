Mr. Peter Francis Walsh, 82, of Douglasville, died Sunday July 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at a later date from Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
