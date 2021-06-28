Mr. Philip Eley Montgomery, 66, died in Marietta, GA on June 17, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was a graduate of Talladega High School, University of Georgia, and pursued his masters and doctoral work at Vanderbilt University. Philip began his education career in Douglasville, GA and later moved to Albany, GA where he served as a classroom teacher and grant writer.
After retirement, Montgomery contracted as a grant writer for Ft. Lauderdale, FL School Board and as a Title I consultant with the U.S. Dept. of Education for Dougherty County, GA. With his tireless energy and outgoing personality, Montgomery served thousands of hours as a volunteer with the Cultural Arts Center, AmVets, Douglas County Butterfly Trails, Dog River Library, “Communities in Schools” of Douglas County and numerous civic and community organizations in Douglasville. Montgomery was awarded the 2018 Douglas County Volunteer of the Year for his selfless service.
Immediately following high school graduation, Philip postponed college to work as a teacher/nanny for a family in rural England. This is when the “travel bug” bit Montgomery. From this time forward, he was always planning a trip or cruise. He traveled to all seven continents meeting new people and new experiences. Philip was the happiest and most relaxed sitting on the deck of the QE2 sailing the Atlantic Ocean.
Montgomery is survived by his brothers, James N. (Ginny) Montgomery Jr., George C. (Andrea) Montgomery, and Charles A. Montgomery all of Talladega, Alabama; six nieces and nephews; and special friends, Allen Stanek, Diane Wooten Simmons, Teresa and Mike Buckner, Anthony Fainn, Manny Baza-Fainn and Wes Tallon.
A private burial was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life in Douglasville, GA later this summer. Memorials may be mailed to Cultural Arts Council, P.O. Box 2018 Douglasville, GA 30133.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
