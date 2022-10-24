Philip Lamar Kesler, 91, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
He was born June 13, 1931, in Lavonia. Phil received a degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University and then served in the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. He worked as a structural engineer at Lockheed Martin Corporation for 35 years. Phil was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, travel and was a faithful servant in his church.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 59 years, Miriam Morris Kesler; his parents, Hubert E. Kesler and Ferdinanda (Vaughn) Kesler; sisters, Edith Walton and Louise Decker; and a great-granddaughter, Anna Kate Lee.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Carol Kesler Emerson (David), Ellen Kesler Williams (David) and Meredith Kesler Hall (Kevin); son, Morris Philip Kesler (Lydia); grandchildren, Matthew Emerson (Melissa), Sarah Lee (Frank), Lianna Osborne (Wesley), Christian Hall (Savannah), Colin Hall, Avery Hall, Ben Kesler (Megan Dino) and Sophia Kesler; great-grandchildren, Jude and Charley Emerson, Holden, Caroline, Georgia and Olivia Lee, Abel and Calvin Osborne, and Miles Kesler Dino; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, Phil will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
