Philip Lamar Kesler, 91, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

He was born June 13, 1931, in Lavonia. Phil received a degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University and then served in the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. He worked as a structural engineer at Lockheed Martin Corporation for 35 years. Phil was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, travel and was a faithful servant in his church.

