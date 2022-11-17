Philip “Phil” David Lee Heard, age 55 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1967, in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of the late Philip Spurgeon Heard and the late Shirley Jean Lee Heard. 

Phil was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and the University of West Georgia. Phil served his country as a member of the Army National Guard from 1985 until 1992. He enjoyed a long career in education having taught at Bowdon High School, Douglas Co. High School, Heard Co. High School, West Georgia Technical College, and the University of West Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Heard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos