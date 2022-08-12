Phylis Irene Adams Donaldson passed away on August 4, 2022, one day short of her 93rd birthday. She was born on August 5, 1929 in Dunwoody, Ga. Irene died peacefully at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens, Ga, where she was a resident for four months.
She graduated from North Fulton High School in 1946 and married Fred Hayden Donaldson of Dunwoody on December 7, 1946. They were together for 75 years. Her first job was at a credit union in Atlanta, GA. After raising her own two daughters, she became head bookkeeper for 21 years at The Commercial Bank in Douglasville, Ga.
Irene was a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville, Ga, where she donated her time teaching Sunday School to the young ones, helping with youth group, singing in the choir, a member of United Methodist women, and cooking for the Wednesday night suppers.
Survivors besides her husband of 75 years, Fred, include two daughters: Teresa (Jim) Mackey of Ocala, Florida and Freda (Michael) Williams of Lexington, Ga.,4 grandchildren:
Jeff (Melissa) Mackey and their children Patrick and Bradley of Dunlap, Tennessee; Melanie (Julian) Weber and their children Alayna, Hayden and Andrew of Rome, Ga.;
Philip (Teresa) Mackey and their children Abigail and Sydney of Windermere, Florida; and Karen (Jamie) Harper and their children Kate, Jackson, and Benjamin of Charleston, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Ellen Adams Groover of Smyrna and an uncle that was raised as her brother, Eugene Adams of Canton, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Chamblee, Ga. Rev. Sam Newman of Douglasville and Rev. John Donaldson of Augusta, Ga. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Midway Methodist Church, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA.
