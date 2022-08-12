Phylis Irene Adams Donaldson passed away on August 4, 2022, one day short of her 93rd birthday. She was born on August 5, 1929 in Dunwoody, Ga. Irene died peacefully at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens, Ga, where she was a resident for four months. 

She graduated from North Fulton High School in 1946 and married Fred Hayden Donaldson of Dunwoody on December 7, 1946. They were together for 75 years. Her first job was at a credit union in Atlanta, GA. After raising her own two daughters, she became head bookkeeper for 21 years at The Commercial Bank in Douglasville, Ga. 

