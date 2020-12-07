Phyllis Ann Smith, 74, of Lithia Springs, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Sam Braswell officiating. She was laid to rest at Westview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Phyllis Smith to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, 2171 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA 30135, www.douglascounty
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Phyllis by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
