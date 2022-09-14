Mrs. Phyllis Pilgrim Daniell, age 81, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Leonard Paul Pilgrim, Sr. and the late Martha McMichen Pilgrim. Mrs. Daniell was a member of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Scott Daniell; sister, Carroll Pilgrim; brothers, Douglas Anthony “Tony” Pilgrim, and Leonard Pilgrim, Jr.
Mrs. Daniell is survived by her husband, Perry N. Daniell; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Mark Brown; sons and daughter-in-law, Neil Daniell, Kenneth “Kenny” and Bridget Daniell, and Wade Daniell; brother, Jimmy Pilgrim; daughter-in-law, Avora Daniell; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
