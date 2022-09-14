Mrs. Phyllis Pilgrim Daniell, age 81, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Leonard Paul Pilgrim, Sr. and the late Martha McMichen Pilgrim. Mrs. Daniell was a member of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Scott Daniell; sister, Carroll Pilgrim; brothers, Douglas Anthony “Tony” Pilgrim, and Leonard Pilgrim, Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Daniell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos