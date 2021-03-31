Mrs. Polly Ann Edwards McPherson, 83, of Powder Springs, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Butler officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. 

