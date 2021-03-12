Preston Hair Sr., 86, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the 21st Century Leadership Ekklesia of Jesus Christ, 614 Atlantic Ave. in Bremen, GA 30110. Pastor Apostle A. Henderson (Pastor) will serve as eulogist and Church Elder Eddie Camp will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
A viewing was held Thursday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. The remains will be placed at the church from noon until the hour of funeral Saturday.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no Repast.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
