Preston Wallace Leatherwood, 88, of Douglasville, died March 9, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Sunday, March 12, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 13
Visitation
Monday, March 13, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 13
Service
Monday, March 13, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 13
Interment
Monday, March 13, 2023
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
