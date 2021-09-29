Mrs. Rachel Martin Duffie, 69, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5 TO 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral with Brother Brandon Bivins and Mrs. Beverly Albright speaking. According to Mrs. Duffie’s wishes she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones- Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
