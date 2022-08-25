Rafael Martinez, 93, of Douglasville, died Aug. 24, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
