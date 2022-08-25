Alexander Cougars Eric Singleton, senior wide receiver had 9 catches for 153 yards and four touchdowns

Douglas County Tigers Sire Hardaway, junior quarterback was 24 of 26 for a 92% completion rate for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Lithia Springs Lions Devon Green, senior wide receiver had 12 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown

New Manchester Jaguars Markell Lewis had four tackles.

