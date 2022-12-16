Ralph Lee Harris, age 91, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born September 26, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ralph was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1951 until 1954 in the Army Security Agency. He retired from PPG Paint with 37 years of service. An avid golfer, after retirement Ralph and his wife, Glenelle, played golf five days a week until Covid hit. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where he served as missions director for many years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William F. and Odessa (Doyle) Harris; and two sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Glenelle (Brown) Harris; daughter, Tammy Clements; son, Eric Harris; grandchildren, Matthew Clements (Eileen), Kristen McCrory, Cody Harris (Heidi) and LaShay Delph (Justin); great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brandon, Neeva, Olivia, Lillian, Willow and Logan; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating. Following the service, Ralph will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
