Ralph Lee Harris, age 91, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born September 26, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ralph was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1951 until 1954 in the Army Security Agency. He retired from PPG Paint with 37 years of service. An avid golfer, after retirement Ralph and his wife, Glenelle, played golf five days a week until Covid hit. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where he served as missions director for many years.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William F. and Odessa (Doyle) Harris; and two sisters.

