Ralph Lewis Wiley, 77, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel.
Interment will follow at Flint Hill Heritage Cemetery.
