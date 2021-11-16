Mr. Ralph Stephenson “Steve” Thornton, 72, of Villa Rica, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica, Georgia, with the Rev. Wendell Thornton officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Please visit Steve’s memorial page found at www.whitleygarner.com and leave condolences and messages of support to the Thornton family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville.
