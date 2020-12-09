Mr. Ramey Bradford Pickett, age 64 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 18, 1956, in Atlanta, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Robert Sammy Pickett and the late Mrs. Beverly Ann Rainey Pickett. Mr. Pickett was a 1974 Graduate of Douglas County High School and a member of the Local #72 Steamfitter and Pipefitter Union. He was a licensed gunsmith and gun dealer for many years. He loved making Cajun boiled peanuts, salsa, NASCAR, Hot Rods and Drag Racing. Mr. Pickett was a devoted UGA football fan. He loved his family, life in general, his nine birds and two dogs. Mr. Pickett was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
Mr. Pickett is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mrs. Brenda Carroll Pickett of Lithia Springs, Georgia; step-daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Charley Baldree of Powder Springs, Georgia; step-son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sharon Standridge of Marietta, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Casey and Tammy Pickett of Villa Rica, Georgia, Randy and Cindy Pickett of Douglasville, Georgia; one grandson, Josiah Standridge and one on the way; three nephews, Colton and Brendan Pickett, Justin and Brittany Pickett, and one niece Mallorie and John Peranich; five great nieces and nephews, Rhett Pickett, Hayes Pickett, Ellie Peranich, Emmie Peranich, Eden Peranich; uncle Bruce and aunt Marie Pickett of Atlanta, Georgia; aunt Frances O’Neal of Fayetteville, Georgia; in laws, Paul and Delena Carroll of Douglasville, Georgia; special family cousin, Jean and Freddy Philips of Fayetteville, Georgia; numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens of Douglasville, Georgia with Bro. Doug McHenry officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.