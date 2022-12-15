Mr. Randall Anderson, age 79, of Park Avenue Lithia Springs, formerly of Blairsville passed away peacefully on Sunday December 11, 2022 at his home following a brief illness.

Mr. Anderson was born on January 29, 1943 in Blairsville, GA., the son of the late Carl Anderson and the late Carrie Teems Anderson. He was a veteran of the US Army of the Vietnam War. Randall was a member of the Battle Hill # 523 Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner for many years. He loved Blue Grass music, any traveling adventure, and Classic Mustang Cars.

