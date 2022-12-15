Mr. Randall Anderson, age 79, of Park Avenue Lithia Springs, formerly of Blairsville passed away peacefully on Sunday December 11, 2022 at his home following a brief illness.
Mr. Anderson was born on January 29, 1943 in Blairsville, GA., the son of the late Carl Anderson and the late Carrie Teems Anderson. He was a veteran of the US Army of the Vietnam War. Randall was a member of the Battle Hill # 523 Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner for many years. He loved Blue Grass music, any traveling adventure, and Classic Mustang Cars.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clyde Anderson and a sister, Mattie Sue Helton. Mr. Anderson was of the Baptist faith. Surviving Mr. Anderson are his niece and her husband, Becky and Robby McClure of Blairsville, nephew Chuck Wooten of Blairsville, special to his heart Sonya Flint of West Virginia, lifelong friends Steve and Cindy Crumbley and Red Crumbley all of Douglasville, many other extended friends and family members also survive.
A Visitation for Mr. Anderson will be held on Saturday December 17, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. from the Mountain View Funeral Home. Interment and graveside services will be held on Monday December 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Georgia National Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the US Army Honor Guard and Pastor Jeff Deaver. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors Project, or to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Mr. Anderson's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.