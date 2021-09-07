Mr. Randall “Randy” Emile Thornton, age 56, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A native to Georgia, he was born on October 4, 1964 in East Point. Randy (or “Pop” as his family called him) had a great personality and always saw the best in people. A devoted husband and father, he adored his wife and children, but he especially loved his grandbabies. He is described by those who knew him best as positive, kind, patient and compassionate. He was a devout Christian with a servant’s heart whose Faith contributed to his selfless service to others.
Randy loved to laugh and was known to have a big laugh – he just loved to have fun and be goofy. He was also one of the best listeners and would give you his undivided attention when speaking with him. He loved to hear stories or even just carry a conversation with others. In his spare time, he enjoyed going fishing, playing golf, and anything and everything sports related. He served 40+ years as a referee and umpire for football, basketball, and baseball for all age groups including little league, middle and high school, college, and travel/tournament ball games. He was previously a Fireman with the Paulding County Fire Department before going into sales with Crystal Springs. He was a rabid and avid Georgia Bulldog fan – Go Dawgs!
He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Nell Thornton.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Amanda Thornton; his children, Shawn (Chelle) Keeter, Jordan (Jaymi) Keeter, Ethan Keeter, and Malorie Thornton; his father, Byron Thornton; a sister, Heather (Jacob) Sudduth; his grandbabies, Joshua Keeter, Trice Keeter, Tristan Keeter, Taylor Keeter, Kolton Keeter, Xoe Pridmore, and Liam Keeter; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
Randy was a HUGE Georgia Bulldog fan, and was a lifelong official in three sports (basketball, baseball, and football). He wanted his home going to be a celebration of him and what he loved, so if you want to, we encourage you to wear Bulldog colors, gear, or your official’s uniform.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. In an effort to protect the family, masks and social distancing will be required throughout the duration of the visitation at the funeral home. A home going service will be held at Villa Rica First Baptist Church on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Pastors Kevin Williams, Andrew Hendley, and Derrick Keeter officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Metro Builders for Christ, http://bfc-westmetro.org/
