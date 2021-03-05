Randall “Randy” Lee Parker, 68, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the Hightower’s Memorial on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at
1 p.m. with Pastor Rick Eaves officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
